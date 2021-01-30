Fundraiser held for funeral of Sherman man murdered in December

Advertisement

Fundraiser held for funeral of a Sherman man found dead in December.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2772 in Sherman hosted a fundraiser to help pay for the funeral expenses of Blake McCoy, 26, who went missing and was found dead in December.

McCoy’s mother, Vanessa, said her son’s death was so sudden and their family was not financially prepared for his funeral service.

McCoy has been a volunteer at the VFW for years and through a day of fun and remembrance for her son they wanted to pay her back and raise as much money as they can her time of need.

“It’s still not real to me. It really isnt’. It hasn’t really sunk in,” McCoy said. “A lot of mornings I wake up and expect him to give me a call and I just have to wake up from that and to realize that I won’t be hearing his voice again.”

Police arrested two men in connection to McCoy’s murder, 31-year-old Roderick Tad Howard and 25-year-old Kevin Lynn Lavine Shilling.

Saturday the VFW hosted dozens of people at the fundraiser event. They held a corn hole tournament, a bake sale, a fish and chicken fry, a 50-50 raffle and an auction. All the proceeds are going to the family to help pay for McCoy’s funeral service which was held Jan. 16.

“That was my son, my only son. And I will miss him, but he’s always here with me,” McCoy said.

McCoy said the dozens of people who came out to the event show how loving Blake was to others and while she said the money helps it’s a loss she still feels everyday.

