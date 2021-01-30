Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrest man suspected of burglarizing churches in Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Purcell man who’s connected to at least six church burglaries was arrested in Garvin County Thursday.

“You know, you can take as much precautions as you can, and locks are only meant for honest people,” said Gerald Biswell, a pastor with Beaty Baptist Church.

Sterling Morris is behind bars in the Garvin County Jail after he broke into the Beaty Baptist Church.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said Morris took over $10,000 worth of Equipment. He said Morris was arrested two hours later after a high speed chase on highway 35 and fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

“So, he’s sitting here today on a $10,000 bond for a burglary for a house of worship,” said Sheriff Mullett.

Pastor Biswell said Morris went through every nook and cranny inside of the church. Guitars, sound equipment and TVs were among the things taken.

Everything was recovered, but much of it was damaged.

“He stole a bible, it was a brand new one -- It was still in the box. It’s the only thing I would like to give back to him.” said Biswell.

Sheriff Mullett said Morris is suspected in six other church burglaries in McClain, Cleavland, Oklahoma and Garvin.

Mullett said when Morris’ home in Oklahoma City was Raided and local police seized two semi loads of stuff.

“When I was younger, the church was a sacred place, you know. You didn’t touch anything in the church. This gentleman just didn’t think it was necessary, I guess.” said Sheriff Mullett.

Pastor Biswell said Morris is welcome to join a service at the Beaty Baptist Church.

“I forgive you, and I hope you get your life together. Come to the Beaty Baptist Church, we would be glad to see you,” said Biswell.

