Oklahoma has vaccinated 10% of residents so far, over 30% of 65 and older

LINDSAY, Okla. (KXII) - With 373,279 people either completely vaccinated or halfway done, Oklahoma is the 6th highest state in the US in doses given out per capita.

State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye, M.D. said that’s no coincidence. After planning for months, the first thing Oklahoma learned is that vaccine distribution is all hands on deck, public and private.

“Just knowing venues and people,” Frye said. “And being able to get out and get these things planned and done.”

On Friday Frye visited Lindsay to bring the vaccines to his hometown.

“I was talking to Representative Roe the other day and she said she was really trying to get a clinic started here,” Frye said.

State Representative Cindy Roe said her constituents have been asking for a closer clinic.

“A lot of the clinics that had been scheduled were an hour plus away,” Roe said. “Some of my elderly residents weren’t able to do that.”

Roe said she knew she could find willing arms, she just needed the doses themselves.

“I anticipate we’re easily going to go through the thousand doses that we received,” Roe said.

Next week the federal government will send Oklahoma 103,350 doses of vaccines- an 30% increase of the Moderna prime doses, or a 16% increase overall. That shipment will be for the next three weeks.

“In the past we’ve had to just go week to week and kind of wait to find out whether we were gonna get any more vaccine or what the doses were,” Frye said. “Now they’re trying to plan out. At least we know three weeks in advance, and we know we’re gonna get an increased supply.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.