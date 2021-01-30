Advertisement

Texoma financial advisor talks stock slides amid volatile trading week

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After weeks of the stock market climbing to record highs, sell-offs fueled by groups of day traders focused on just a handful of stocks caused all three major market averages to drop by more than three percent this week.

“We’ll continue to see that volatility, we’ll continue to see those sporadic movements but we think overall as we move through the year and positive things start unfolding like the vaccines,” said Asa Jessee, a financial advisor from Edward-Jones in Sherman.

All three major markets posted their worst week since October. Sell-offs of stock from small-investment day traders of a handful of stocks like AMC, Gamestop and Bed Bath and Beyond wrapped up a turbulent week on Wall Street.

“This is relatively a bump in the road to our broader view,” Jessee said. “We’ve got a lot of change coming from a new administration, lots of change in policies, all that kind of stuff. We’ve got uncertain things that are occuring because no one knows what these policies will bring so the market reacts.”

Shares in seemingly struggling companies like GameStop gained over 400 percent this week. AMC movie theaters finished up around 280 percent. But it isn’t just GameStop and AMC fueling sell-offs for traders. With the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon Jessee said “we’ll see a more stable market as we go along.”

“The market in general, people look at it and it is complex and it is confusing,” Jessee said. “It’s imperative to most people that you have a financial advisor that can help walk you through the risk and the different nuances of different assets and help give you a full picture.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that he’s opening an investigation into brokerages that cut off traders and shut down the Sub-Reddit group Wall-Street-Bets.

Accusing those brokerages of limiting the securities customers can trade and implementing restrictions including how much money users could borrow to buy shares on the platform.

