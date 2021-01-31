Ardmore Coca Cola murals uncovered for first time in decades

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Coca Cola mural tucked away in Ardmore is being revealed for the first time in decades.

The murals were discovered at Cook Paint in downtown Ardmore last weekend.

Owner Todd Graves said his shop is in the middle of being renovated.

He said metal walls were put up on the buildings side in the 70′s to modernize the shop.

Recently, he tore down the walls, unveiling two Coca Cola murals dating back to the 60′s.

”It’s been a lot of buzz and a lot of talk with it. It’s been exciting for us to reveal it and especially for the lady who her dad painted it,” Graves said.

Graves said he is in contact with a local Ardmore woman whose father painted the murals by hand.

He said he plans to keep the murals as they are.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.