Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
They say Chase Austin Justice, 22, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday after everyone in his house was in bed.
The sheriff’s office says he left from the Caviness area.
They say he was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.
Also, they say it’s possible he has tan pillow and blanket with a black suit case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
