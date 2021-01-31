Advertisement

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chase Austin Justice, who they say went missing Friday night.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

They say Chase Austin Justice, 22, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday after everyone in his house was in bed.

The sheriff’s office says he left from the Caviness area.

They say he was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Also, they say it’s possible he has tan pillow and blanket with a black suit case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted by Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 30, 2021

