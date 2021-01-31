Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

They say Chase Austin Justice, 22, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday after everyone in his house was in bed.

The sheriff’s office says he left from the Caviness area.

They say he was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Also, they say it’s possible he has tan pillow and blanket with a black suit case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.