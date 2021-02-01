Advertisement

Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Tex. (KXII) - A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.

Mark Richter leases a boat slip at Cedar Bayou Marina in Gordonville.

When he checked his security camera on Friday morning, he caught a burglary in action.

The video shows two people coming in with a wagon, taking items off walls and trying to break into storage areas.

Richter says they took a propeller and decorations, totaling around $400.

”It really does make your blood boil. You really feel assaulted I guess you would say, in a certain way, your property has been removed,” Richter said. “And then like, I’m going to do everything I can to find out who these guys are, and make them face justice.”

He says they also hit other slips. His neighbors said they had items missing too.

Richter said he filed a report with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

