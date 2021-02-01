Advertisement

Calera police investigate shooting

(KWTX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Calera are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man injured and the suspect at large.

Police said just after 10 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 100 block of West Smiser where they received a call of a gunshot and woman screaming.

Officers arrived to find a woman and child at the home unharmed and learned that both the victim and suspect had left the scene.

Officers made contact with the victim a few blocks from the home. The man had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head/face area, but was talking.

Medics were called to the scene, and the man was flown to a trauma center in Texas.

The suspect was not found, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting the identity of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chase Austin Justice, who they say went...
Missing Lamar County man found
The Sherman VFW post is raising money for the family of a Sherman man who was murdered last...
Fundraiser held for funeral of Sherman man murdered in December
Two coca cola murals are being revealed in downtown Ardmore
Ardmore Coca Cola murals uncovered for first time in decades
Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to...
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.
Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina

Latest News

Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.
Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina
Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to...
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chase Austin Justice, who they say went...
Missing Lamar County man found