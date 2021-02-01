Calera police investigate shooting

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Calera are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man injured and the suspect at large.

Police said just after 10 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 100 block of West Smiser where they received a call of a gunshot and woman screaming.

Officers arrived to find a woman and child at the home unharmed and learned that both the victim and suspect had left the scene.

Officers made contact with the victim a few blocks from the home. The man had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head/face area, but was talking.

Medics were called to the scene, and the man was flown to a trauma center in Texas.

The suspect was not found, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting the identity of the shooter.

