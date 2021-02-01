Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to the Ku Klux Klan flyers popping up in town last weekend.

“We all bleed the same color. It doesn’t matter what our skin color is,” said KorDale Lornes, a Marietta city councilman. “It doesn’t matter what our race is, our ethnicity, our religion, male, female, boy, girl, we all bleed the same color.”

Lornes said they planned the event to show unity.

“Love county, is not just the word, we are the county of love and that’s what we wanted to show here,” said Lornes.

Lornes and members of local churches spoke and led songs to bring a reminder of love to the community.

“There is no difference in you or I or anybody else here in the community or around the world. That’s really what this event is about,” said Lornes.

Bethany Dunn came from Ardmore to be a part of the rally. She heard about the flyers through her friends and wanted to stand for peace in Southern Oklahoma.

“Even though it’s not my community, I believe that people should stand together to fight against racism and hate. I just believe the community means unity and that’s why I’m here today,” said Dunn.

Lornes said the investigation into who passed out the flyers is ongoing.

He said the rally is a step in the right direction to keep shining a light in Marietta.

“The hatred that was spread, well, attempted to be spread last weekend is not what we’re about here in Marietta or in Love County. We want the world to know that we’re a loving community,” said Lornes.

