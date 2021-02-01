Advertisement

Oklahoma nears 400,000 virus cases since pandemic’s start

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma reported nearly 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 17 more deaths, state health officials said.

Oklahoma has recorded more than 390,000 virus cases since the pandemic began, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said. The 17 new deaths bring the total number of virus deaths to 3,564.

Overall, Oklahoma’s virus cases are trending downward, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily cases has decreased by 30%, but the state’s rate of new cases per capita ranks sixth in the country, according to Johns Hopkins.

One in every 241 people in Oklahoma tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to Johns Hopkins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chase Austin Justice, who they say went...
Missing Lamar County man found
A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.
Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina
Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to...
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
The Sherman VFW post is raising money for the family of a Sherman man who was murdered last...
Fundraiser held for funeral of Sherman man murdered in December
Two coca cola murals are being revealed in downtown Ardmore
Ardmore Coca Cola murals uncovered for first time in decades

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Report: Many US nursing home staff decline first COVID shots
Theaters were among the venues emptied out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How COVID-19 changed the world as we know it
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19