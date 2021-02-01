Advertisement

OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in McCurtain Co.

(AP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in McCurtain County that left one man dead.

According to the OSBI, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a domestic assault occurring in the 1700 block of Lavender Road in Broken Bow around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

It was reported that Franklin Gray, 39, was holding his mother down on a couch and she was having trouble breathing.

When the three deputies arrived, they found Gray outside the residence.

Deputies attempted to take Gray into custody when he began fighting them. At one point during the struggle, Gray attempted to take one deputy’s gun, ripping the holster from the deputy’s belt at which point the weapon discharged.

Deputies tased Gray in an attempt to get the situation under control, which was unsuccessful and the altercation continued.

Gray was shot during the altercation and died at the scene from his injuries.

None of the deputies involved were injured and all three are on routine administrative leave.

The OSBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation. The OSBI’s initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chase Austin Justice, who they say went...
Missing Lamar County man found
A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.
Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina
Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to...
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
Calera police investigate shooting

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week
Generic Coronavirus
Oklahoma nears 400,000 virus cases since pandemic’s start
Calera police investigate shooting
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta