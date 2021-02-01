OSBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in McCurtain Co.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in McCurtain County that left one man dead.

According to the OSBI, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a domestic assault occurring in the 1700 block of Lavender Road in Broken Bow around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

It was reported that Franklin Gray, 39, was holding his mother down on a couch and she was having trouble breathing.

When the three deputies arrived, they found Gray outside the residence.

Deputies attempted to take Gray into custody when he began fighting them. At one point during the struggle, Gray attempted to take one deputy’s gun, ripping the holster from the deputy’s belt at which point the weapon discharged.

Deputies tased Gray in an attempt to get the situation under control, which was unsuccessful and the altercation continued.

Gray was shot during the altercation and died at the scene from his injuries.

None of the deputies involved were injured and all three are on routine administrative leave.

The OSBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation. The OSBI’s initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.

