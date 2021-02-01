Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

