Rogers officially hired at Tioga

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - The Tioga Bulldogs signed Chad Rogers as their new head coach and athletic director on Monday morning.

Rogers leaves Class 5A Denison to take over a 2A Tioga team that just started playing 11-man football three years ago. Rogers says that nothing went wrong in Denison, it was just time for a change.

“(I worked) nine years in Denison,” Rogers said. “I loved the administration there. They did nothing but support us. I just think it was time in Denison for the kids to hear a different voice. It was time for us to do something different. Tioga just kept coming up in our minds. We spent some time in the town and visited with Dr. Holloway. We hit it off from the beginning. Just have excitement of what can happen. I am excited to get rolling and meet the kids and meet the staff and take off from there.”

Rogers saw something in Tioga, an opportunity to grow with a growing community. Tioga is already a town that has a history of winning. They made it to the state semifinals in 6-man football back in 2017. They won a state title in volleyball the year before. The transition to 11-man has been tough, and Rogers is there for next step. He also didn’t want to step on any toes in Denison, and says the timing was right.

“From start to end it happened as fast as possible, I think,” Rogers said. “That gives us a chance to hit the ground running here at Tioga and gives them a chance to go through (the hiring process).”

“To have someone of his nature and character to come in, you have to admit, it makes you feel pretty good,” Tioga Superintendent Dr. Charles Holloway said. “We hire people that fit with our student body and our community. It’s quite obvious that we found that person.”

As Denison begins the search for their next head coach, Rogers admits it was hard to leave. He leaves with a message to his Yellow Jacket players.

“I’ll still be around,” Rogers said. “I told the kids, I’m a fan now. I will always root for Denison. We won’t be in the same classification, so I will be rooting them on when they get that ninth one in a row.”

