Texoma volleyball players named TSWA All-State

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Texas Sports Writers released it’s list of All-State Volleyball players, with six Texoma players being recongnized.

Class 3A:

Hanna Rubis, Gunter - 2nd team middle blocker

Nyah Ingram, Gunter - 3rd team libero

Jacee Childers, Gunter - Honorable Mention setter

Reese Parris, Prairiland - Honorable Mention middle blocker

T.J Folse, Prairiland - Honorable Mention middle blocker

Class 2A:

Taylor Sheppard, Collinsville - Honorable Mention middle blocker

