Texoma volleyball players named TSWA All-State

(KXII) - The Texas Sports Writers released it’s list of All-State Volleyball players, with six Texoma players being recongnized.

Class 3A:

Hanna Rubis , Gunter - 2nd team middle blocker

Nyah Ingram , Gunter - 3rd team libero

Jacee Childers , Gunter - Honorable Mention setter

Reese Parris , Prairiland - Honorable Mention middle blocker

T.J Folse , Prairiland - Honorable Mention middle blocker

Class 2A:

Taylor Sheppard , Collinsville - Honorable Mention middle blocker

