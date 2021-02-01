Texoma volleyball players named TSWA All-State
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Texas Sports Writers released it’s list of All-State Volleyball players, with six Texoma players being recongnized.
Class 3A:
Hanna Rubis, Gunter - 2nd team middle blocker
Nyah Ingram, Gunter - 3rd team libero
Jacee Childers, Gunter - Honorable Mention setter
Reese Parris, Prairiland - Honorable Mention middle blocker
T.J Folse, Prairiland - Honorable Mention middle blocker
Class 2A:
Taylor Sheppard, Collinsville - Honorable Mention middle blocker
