Warmer mid-week, Arctic cold for the weekend

Looks like a dry week ahead
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow as this feed of high-level moisture continues. Winds will remain light overnight at less than 10 mph and in fact may go calm at times. By morning they shift to south at a gentle 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures topped out near the seasonal highs for early February, everybody should get down in the 30s tonight. Highs Tuesday will quite pleasant, in the lower 60s.

Water vapor imagery shows high-level clouds spilling over a ridge and down into Texoma skies, these are cirrus clouds and offer no threat of rain. Two cold fronts will pass through our skies during the next week – the first one brings a slight cool-down Friday followed by an arctic front with a big punch of cold air arriving Saturday.

Highs may not get out of the 30s on Super Bowl Sunday, another great reason to stay inside!

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Partly cloudy and cold

Sunday: Sunny, windy and cold

Monday: Increasing clouds, 30% rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

