A COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t stop you from donating blood, OBI CEO says

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Blood Institute CEO John Armitage said they’ve gotten a lot of questions about how donating blood works after someone has had the vaccine.

He said only a small percentage of people will have to wait before donating.

“If you’ve had COVID and the vaccine, it’s a two week delay,” Armitage said.

But for most people, the FDA recommends donating blood as soon as a patient feels well after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“So that’s really good news for us,” Armitage said. “It means you can give whole blood platelets, the usual core products we collect, no deferral.”

That includes convalescent plasma, the blood product used to give coronavirus antibodies to patients fighting COVID-19.

People can’t donate convalescent plasma if they have only had the vaccine, convalescent plasma donations have to come from someone who got the virus itself.

“That’s because the immune response to the actual virus is a lot broader and potentially more powerful, and gives better coverage for some of these variants that are appearing,” Armitage said. “Particularly the RNA vaccines that are very focused on just the spike protein that the virus produces.”

Armitage said they’re not sure if the demand for the plasma will increase as the virus variants spread, but they want to be ready.

“The vaccines only cover a very selective spike protein target,” Armitage said. “So we may be a backup if a variant comes along that the vaccines don’t do a good job covering. Maybe convalescent plasma gives that extra reserve for someone who ends up getting infected despite being vaccinated.”

Armitage said OBI doesn’t just need convalescent plasma, they need whole blood donors too in order to keep their supply running.

“We still have surgeries, we still have chemotherapy for cancer patients,” Armitage said. “And trauma, labor and delivery. All that stuff has gone on during this crisis.”

OBI will be hosting blood drives at these dates next:

Murray State College, February 8, 10 am – 4pm

Coalgate High School, Thursday, Feb. 4, 10 am – 2:15 pm

Mt. Carmel Baptist: Friday, Feb. 5, 10 am – 2:30 pm

