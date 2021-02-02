Advertisement

Denison approves grant application for Katy Trail project phase two

Denison approves grant application for Katy Trail project phase two.
Denison approves grant application for Katy Trail project phase two.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Denison City Council Monday approved a resolution supporting $1.8 million grant application for phase two of the city’s Katy Trail project through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program’s 2021 Call for Projects.

It’s grant funding that goes towards bicycle and trail infrastructure projects.

The city of Denison also qualifies for transportation development credits through TX-DOT which qualifies them for 100 percent funding from the state department of transportation for this project. They will not be required to match 20 percent of funding for this phase of the project, however, the city was required to match that 20 percent on the first phase of the project.

“The first phase was one mile in length and the second phase that just got approved tonight is going to be 1 1/4 mile in length,” said Kimberly Bowen, Denison’s assistant director for parks and recreation.

Bowen said the Katy Trail “allows people to exercise and just get out and enjoy nature and our beautiful terrain.”

The city is on a conditional priority list for the funding for fiscal year 2023-2024. Bowen said by that time “construction wouldn’t kick off until later in 2024.”

“We’ve been able to couple this project with a waterline installation so we’ve been able to go in and have crushed granite installed,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the city has been able to “make some really good progress” on the Katy Trail project despite bad weather and the ongoing pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter what your age is, what your ability is, this is something anyone can enjoy and take part in,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the trail is something she “would have never dreamed we’d have in Denison.”

“To have this here in our own home town is wonderful,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the trail will eventually run from downtown to city limits and stretch to the Texoma Health Foundation Park.

“We want to have total connectivity throughout the city and that’s our long term vision,” Bowen said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.
Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Chase Austin Justice, who they say went...
Missing Lamar County man found
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to...
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta
Calera police investigate shooting

Latest News

Fire destroys barn in Grayson County.
Fire destroys barn in Grayson County
The most wanted fugitive in Cooke County is behind bars. Several law enforcement agencies...
Most wanted Cooke County fugitive arrested at apartment complex
Southeastern Oklahoma State University has broken their record for spring semester enrollment...
SOSU: record breaking spring semester enrollment
Ardmore’s fire department, police department and the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Services are...
A COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t stop you from donating blood, OBI CEO says