Denison approves grant application for Katy Trail project phase two.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Denison City Council Monday approved a resolution supporting $1.8 million grant application for phase two of the city’s Katy Trail project through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program’s 2021 Call for Projects.

It’s grant funding that goes towards bicycle and trail infrastructure projects.

The city of Denison also qualifies for transportation development credits through TX-DOT which qualifies them for 100 percent funding from the state department of transportation for this project. They will not be required to match 20 percent of funding for this phase of the project, however, the city was required to match that 20 percent on the first phase of the project.

“The first phase was one mile in length and the second phase that just got approved tonight is going to be 1 1/4 mile in length,” said Kimberly Bowen, Denison’s assistant director for parks and recreation.

Bowen said the Katy Trail “allows people to exercise and just get out and enjoy nature and our beautiful terrain.”

The city is on a conditional priority list for the funding for fiscal year 2023-2024. Bowen said by that time “construction wouldn’t kick off until later in 2024.”

“We’ve been able to couple this project with a waterline installation so we’ve been able to go in and have crushed granite installed,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the city has been able to “make some really good progress” on the Katy Trail project despite bad weather and the ongoing pandemic.

“It doesn’t matter what your age is, what your ability is, this is something anyone can enjoy and take part in,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the trail is something she “would have never dreamed we’d have in Denison.”

“To have this here in our own home town is wonderful,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the trail will eventually run from downtown to city limits and stretch to the Texoma Health Foundation Park.

“We want to have total connectivity throughout the city and that’s our long term vision,” Bowen said.

