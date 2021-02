COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) -

Collinsville and Whitesboro firefighters were called out to Pearce Street near Emily Court in Collinsville where a fire destroyed a barn just before 8 pm Monday.

No animals or people were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

Firefighters ruled the barn a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

