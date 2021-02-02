Man killed in Bryan Co. crash

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma troopers are investigating a crash Monday night that left a Wisconsin man dead.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 60-year-old man from Spooner, Wisconsin, was southbound on Streetman Road three miles south of U.S. 70 around 10 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, departed the roadway to the right, and overturned.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seat belt, the trooper’s report said.

Troopers are still investigating the man’s condition and what caused the crash.

