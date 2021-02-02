Most wanted Cooke County fugitive arrested at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The most wanted fugitive in Cooke County is behind bars.

Several law enforcement agencies caught him at his apartment complex.

Anthony Deshon Royal Jennings, 24, had 14 outstanding warrants out for his arrest, including nine assault charges.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said the warrants included four felonies and 10 misdemeanors, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, car burglary, DWI and marijuana charges.

They arrested him on Wednesday afternoon at the Park Ridge Apartments off Highway 82 in Gainesville.

Sappington said deputies were looking for Jennings at the complex, when investigators spotted him in the parking lot.

They tried to arrest him, but he ran into his apartment.

Gainesville police and DPS Troopers came to help fully armed, and they forced their way inside.

His girlfriend, Destiny Cheyenne Lydelle Kirk, 22, told officers that Jennings had jumped out of a window on the second floor.

They finally found him hiding in the attic and arrested him.

Mariah Bridgemon lives at the complex and was walking back from doing laundry, when she saw it all happen.

”And then within two minutes, the complex swarmed with cop cars, sheriff cars and undercover cars. I was kind of baffled because I’ve been living there for two years, and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Bridgemon said.

Kirk was also arrested for hindering arrest of a fugitive and is out on bond.

Jennings is in the Cooke County Jail on a $372,000 bond.

