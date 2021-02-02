OCA names All-State football team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - Several Texoma stars were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team.
Kingston linebacker Bryant Watts was named all-state after a tremendous year with the Redskins.
Ringling linebacker River Miller was named to the team as well, after a great year with the Blue Devils.
Sulphur had two players honored by the OCA. Offensive lineman Garrett Trett and defensive lineman Sage Borders were added to the all-state team.
