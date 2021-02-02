Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five young children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Officers found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman says authorities don’t believe the attack was random, but investigators don’t yet have a motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat slip owner caught a burglary on camera at a Lake Texoma marina.
Boat slip burglary caught on camera at Lake Texoma marina
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
Calera police investigate shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Dozens in Marietta showed support Sunday at a peace rally at Shellenberger park in response to...
Love County Peace Rally draws crowd in Marietta

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
LIVE: AP Source: FBI agents shot serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida
Man killed in Bryan Co. crash
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: FBI agents wounded in shooting during arrest
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about