Thousands receiving vaccine in Grayson County, supplies running out this week

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is expected to run out of vaccine supplies by the end of this week.

County Judge Bill Magers said they’ve asked for more for next week, but until then, they’re staying prepared.

Magers said the freezer to store Pfizer vaccines should arrive on Friday, and they’ll be able to store doses inside in two weeks.

They’re also working to automate the registration system that lets people know when they can get their shot.

“Vaccine is still in short supply. But there are signs that there will be more vaccines coming,” Magers said.

Roughly 7,000 Grayson County residents are on the waiting list.

Around 2,000 people will get a shot this week.

“Oh we’re real excited, we’re just thrilled to get it. We’ve been waiting a long time to get it, so we’re ready,” said Roy Taylor, who was in line with his wife and step-son.

Taylor was one of dozens in line Tuesday afternoon outside the old Sherman High School, where they’re administering the vaccine to around 500 people a day.

“I’m thrilled to death to finally be able to get the vaccination,” said Paula Cawthon, who has been waiting since the first week of January. “But at least we know now that there’s something waiting for us. It’s been almost a year.”

She got a call last week to set up her appointment.

“Been a long time and I’ve been following this for a while, but as soon as it came out, I got right in line,” said Randy Hopkins, waiting in line to get his shot.

Hopkins signed up with the Health Department and said he only had to wait a couple weeks.

Magers said anyone can register to be on waiting list, but only those in 1A and 1B will get vaccines.

Those groups include healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, anyone over 65 or anyone over 16 with a chronic health condition.

Pfizer vaccines are currently being stored in freezers at TMC.

Magers expects to get more in the next two to four weeks.

If you live in Texas, you can register for the vaccine in any county.

When we asked Magers if Grayson County residents get priority on the waiting list, he declined to comment.

He said by March, the county should have a more steady supply of doses.

