Windy times Wed-Thu

Much colder air on schedule for this weekend
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures Tuesday reached the lower 60s, they will bottom out near 40 in the morning, not nearly as cold as the past couple of nights.

We’ll have a Weather Aware for brisk winds the next two days; from the south on Wed. and from the north behind a dry cold front on Thu. Fire danger will be elevated both days.

Water vapor imagery shows high-level clouds spilling over a ridge and down into Texoma skies, these are cirrus clouds and offer no threat of rain. Farther north, a large upper low tracking over southern Canada will open the door to very cold air moving southward this weekend, we’ll get a piece of that beginning Saturday night and perhaps well into next week.

Futurecast shows gusty southerly winds on Wednesday and a dry cold front arriving by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will fall late in the day and it will be colder Friday morning.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, breezy and colder late

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold

