Windy times Wed-Thu
Much colder air on schedule for this weekend
Temperatures Tuesday reached the lower 60s, they will bottom out near 40 in the morning, not nearly as cold as the past couple of nights.
We’ll have a Weather Aware for brisk winds the next two days; from the south on Wed. and from the north behind a dry cold front on Thu. Fire danger will be elevated both days.
Water vapor imagery shows high-level clouds spilling over a ridge and down into Texoma skies, these are cirrus clouds and offer no threat of rain. Farther north, a large upper low tracking over southern Canada will open the door to very cold air moving southward this weekend, we’ll get a piece of that beginning Saturday night and perhaps well into next week.
Futurecast shows gusty southerly winds on Wednesday and a dry cold front arriving by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will fall late in the day and it will be colder Friday morning.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder late
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly
Tuesday: Cloudy and cold
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority