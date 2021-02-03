Advertisement

Denison forming committee to protect brick streets downtown

By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Denison is forming a committee of city staff and citizens to preserve the remaining brick roads downtown.

Main Street Director Donna Dow said the city wants to “explore our options and make sure we exhaust all our resources to make sure we can protect the bricks.”

The brick roads were first laid in 1907. They are the only brick roads in Grayson county and some of the oldest in the state of Texas.

“You can’t recreate that,” Dow said. “When we’re doing our new ‘streetscape’ we’ll put down new brick streets but you can’t build the character, it’s just really something that has to happen overtime.”

Dow said the city is looking into preserving the brick roads now since there are “no projects currently under discussion.”

The committee is made up of seven people who are familiar with the history and configuration of the city’s brick streets.

