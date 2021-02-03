Advertisement

High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to requests from the Biden administration to put off arguments in two cases involving the U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum-seekers because President Joe Biden has taken steps to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court had been scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money for the construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
The most wanted fugitive in Cooke County is behind bars. Several law enforcement agencies...
Most wanted Cooke County fugitive arrested at apartment complex
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Police identify suspect, victim in Calera shooting
Wisconsin man killed in Bryan Co. crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with the extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on...
Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps. Greene, Cheney
LIVE: Congressional tribute at Capitol for officer killed in riot
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother
Hank Robar's so-called toilet gardens can stay.
Potsdam, NY, drops fight against toilet gardens