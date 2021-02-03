Advertisement

More Jeopardy! guest hosts announced

Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.
Anderson Cooper will be one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! this season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeopardy! is reeling in some big names to step into the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

On Tuesday, the game show announced a series of guest hosts.

Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings - known as the quiz show’s greatest of all time - is currently serving as host.

But he will be followed by the likes of journalists Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, entertainer Dr. Oz, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers and actress Mayim Bialik.

In all, 10 guest hosts have already been selected for the season, although more will be announced later.

They will each earn money for a charity of their choice during their run, which will amount to how much their contestants rack up.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
The most wanted fugitive in Cooke County is behind bars. Several law enforcement agencies...
Most wanted Cooke County fugitive arrested at apartment complex
2-year-old Levy Pugh
Amber Alert issued for missing Celina 2-year-old
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Police identify suspect, victim in Calera shooting
Wisconsin man killed in Bryan Co. crash

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
LIVE: House Rules Committee meets; Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford designs clear N95 masks to help hearing-impaired
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to...
Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate