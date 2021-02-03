Police identify suspect, victim in Calera shooting

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police identify the suspect and victim in a Calera shooting Sunday night that left one man shot in the face and another on the run from police. Court documents reveal what happened and who police are still looking for.

“At this time the search continues,” said Assistant Calera Police Chief, T.J. White.

30-year-old Tony O’Neil Sawyer of Denison has been identified as the suspect in Sunday night’s shooting in Calera. Police are still looking for him.

“As it stands now he does have a warrant for his arrest for shooting with intent to kill,” said White.

Around 10:00 p.m. at 103 West Smiser road, police say Sawyer shot Timothy Hadnot in the face. The bullet entered one cheek and exited the other.

“A fight obviously ensued there and we believe that’s where the gunshot happened, and both parties that were involved fled the scene,” said White.

Hadnot got into his car after being shot and managed to drive 7 blocks down Smiser before police found him. He was flown to a Texas hospital. His family says he is still in critical but stable condition, on a respirator.

The arrest warrant says Brittany Sheren lives at the home where the shooting happened. Sheren told police Sawyer is her ex-boyfriend, and he shot Hadnot for giving her a ride home from Sherman that day.

All three have a criminal history out of Grayson County.

“She had only lived here for 5 days when this incident happened. So we aren’t familiar with this group of people, we don’t have, because they’re not from here, so we don’t have where they were arrested here or anything like that. They’re all from the Sherman area,” said White.

Sheren was arrested on an outstanding Grayson County warrant after interviewing with police. Police say her 10-year-old child is safe with family members.

Sawyer remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he is possibly driving an older model black Honda Accord.

“I would caution the public not to approach him, and if he’s spotted to call law enforcement,” said White.

