Very windy Thursday, Weekend cold delayed

Winds are gusty from the south 20 to 30 mph and will change little overnight, these strong southerly winds will keep overnight lows about 20 degrees above average.

We’ll have a Weather Aware for brisk winds again on Thursday, gusts of 25 to 35 mph can be expected. An isolated gust to 40 mph is possible. A cold front passes through Thursday morning without precipitation, temperatures will slowly fall in the afternoon. Wind should rapidly ease after sunset Thursday.

Cold air comes southward over the weekend but now it looks like the main blast of frigid air arrives Monday, slower than earlier expected. The hi-res temperature forecast shows the coldest air of the winter by next Tuesday and Wednesday with lows area wide in the teens! There’s a slight chance of sleet or snow but right now the air looks too dry for a major event, always something we have to keep an eye on for sure.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Windy and turning cooler

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, small chance of showers as an arctic front passes, much colder p.m.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold, 20% rain, sleet or snow

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold, 20% sleet or snow

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority