Wilson to vote on school bond next Tuesday

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Wilson residents have the chance to vote on a 7.735 million dollar bond for Wilson Public Schools next Tuesday.

Wilson Public Schools Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said the money could do a lot for the district, starting with controlled access doors.

“It’ll have a camera system so we can buzz people in,” Finnerty said. “So no one can just walk in unexpectedly from the outside.”

Finnerty said the elementary is Wilson’s oldest school building, and it needs a remodel.

“That will be top to bottom,” Finnerty said. “It’s not just gonna be paint and stuff slapped on the floors. It’s actually going to take out the ceilings, checking on the wiring, remodeling and refurnishing that building.”

Other buildings, such as the Agricultural Shop and the J. Wesley Gymnasium, will get roof repairs, while the parking lots get upgraded.

“We have a lot of drainage issues,” Finnerty said. “If our bond passes we will be taking care of all of the parking along with striping and lights.”

The football stadium will look new too, with bleachers, a press box, restrooms, concessions and a new running track field.

“That will be brand new,” Finnerty said. “They’ve never had a community track here so we think that’s a big plus for our community as well, so they can get out and use that at any time.”

The bond isn’t expected to increase taxes at all, because it will replace a previous bond measure.

“We continue to grow, continue to get great kids here,” Finnerty said. “So I feel like with the new updates and new facilities, that’s only going to continue to increase.”

