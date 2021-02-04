Denison police start lock box program for senior citizens

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have started a new program to enhance their local senior citizens’ safety and peace of mind.

The Senior Lock Box program makes it easier for police and fire rescue to get inside a home in an emergency.

The lock box, provided by the city, is installed by police. The resident chooses a code for the box, which is confidentially stored with 911 communications.

Anyone 65 and older who lives alone and may become incapacitated from a medical condition are eligible.

Anyone under the age of 65 with a major medical issue may also be eligible.

”There are very few options right now if we can’t get in by an answer to the door, we have to either force our way in breaking a window or a door. And number one we don’t wanna do that, but also it just takes extra time that person may not have,” said Denison police Public Information Officer, Lt. Mike Eppler.

Right now they’ve only installed one lock box, and they hope to get them out to as many eligible as needed in the community. You can apply for the program by calling Denison police at 903-465-2422 or visiting the city’s website.

