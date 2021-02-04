Advertisement

Good looking Friday!

Gusty winds return Saturday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mostly clear evening and much colder than last night, with winds quite light. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s with a good frost in most places. Highs tomorrow will top out near 60. A dry cold front passes Saturday, win picks up in advance of the front Saturday and they continue brisk behind the front through Saturday afternoon. Lakes will be very choppy.

The steering winds map shows a huge low-pressure area over the Great Lakes, the wind flow around this feature will keep the heart of the cold air to our north this weekend, but as the low shifts westward next week a big batch of very cold air is expected to arrive here.

The hi-res temperatures forecast shows the coldest air of the winter by next Tuesday and Wednesday with lows area wide in the teens and 20s, and highs that may not break freezing during the day.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny and mild

Saturday:  20% morning light rain, partly cloudy and windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Cloudy and very cold

Wednesday: Cloudy and very cold

Thursday: 30% Sleet or snow

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

2-year-old Levy Pugh
Missing Celina 2-year-old found safe
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man charged in shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Police identify suspect, victim in Calera shooting
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast