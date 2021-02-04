Good looking Friday!

A mostly clear evening and much colder than last night, with winds quite light. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s with a good frost in most places. Highs tomorrow will top out near 60. A dry cold front passes Saturday, win picks up in advance of the front Saturday and they continue brisk behind the front through Saturday afternoon. Lakes will be very choppy.

The steering winds map shows a huge low-pressure area over the Great Lakes, the wind flow around this feature will keep the heart of the cold air to our north this weekend, but as the low shifts westward next week a big batch of very cold air is expected to arrive here.

The hi-res temperatures forecast shows the coldest air of the winter by next Tuesday and Wednesday with lows area wide in the teens and 20s, and highs that may not break freezing during the day.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny and mild

Saturday: 20% morning light rain, partly cloudy and windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Cloudy and very cold

Wednesday: Cloudy and very cold

Thursday: 30% Sleet or snow

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority