Madill woman embezzles $3,800 from CASA of Southern Oklahoma

Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Kristi Paige, a former employee of the nonprofit, is suspected of embezzling $3,800 from CASA of Southern Oklahoma, a non profit that works to make sure kids don’t get lost in the foster system, and keeps children’s best interests at heart.

Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said the department first took the report in October after CASA’s director called.

“From May 2019 to March of 2020, she rented approximately five vehicles,” Henry said.

Those cars were not used for anything related to CASA, and added up to $1,100.

“She also made several fuel purchases that totaled $270,” Henry said.

The non profit is funded completely by donations and grants, almost all of them from local donors.

“CASA of Southern Oklahoma also generated a donation through their website of a thousand dollars,” Henry said.

Using PayPal, Paige took all but $20 of that money for herself.

Police reached out to her about 21 other transactions adding up to $1300.

“Paige stated that those transactions were for children in need, and for open cases that CASA of Southern Oklahoma were dealing with at the time,” Henry said.

But Henry said that was a lie.

Henry said at first they were able to speak with Paige, but now she’s stopped responding.

She faces a felony embezzlement charge and has not yet been arrested. Her initial court appearance is set for February 11th.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

