New video board installed at Munson Stadium

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD has a new addition at Munson Stadium: a new jumbo video board. How it will benefit more than the sponsors who paid for it.

A project in the making over several months has found its home at Munson Stadium. Denison ISD has just installed their brand new video board, paid entirely by local sponsors.

“It’s gonna be a tremendous thing for this community, they’re gonna take great pride in it,” said Denison ISD superintendent, Dr. Henry Scott.

Approved last October, the 28 by 38 foot video board cost around $570,000.

“The good part about it, the school district does not have to put any money up. It’s all coming from the fundraising that these people went out and made happen. And they made it happen in a year,” said Scott.

The money was raised by 4 main sponsors: Texoma Medical Center, Get Roofed, Classic of Texoma and First United Bank.

“We feel like this is a great project that’s a community wide project, it’s not just for DISD it’s for the entire community,” said president of Denison First United Bank, Robert Crawley.

Sponsors say the most important benefit is the learning opportunities it will present for Denison students to prepare them for college and a future in digital technology.

“What means a lot to many of us is the fact that our high school kids will be the ones that operate the scoreboard,” said Crawley.

The board will be available for city events like movie nights, rallies and holidays, and school events and athletics.

“I can’t believe it! Looking back at it, when I walked down here and saw that thing I said this is huge. I expected it to be large but not like this. But this is such a wonderful tribute to the people of Denison,” said Scott.

“Our yellow jackets deserve the best, so when we put this in we want to make sure that it is a true enhancement of what the Friday night experience is gonna be like,” said Denison ISD director of communications, Brian Eaves.

