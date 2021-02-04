Advertisement

Oklahoma is ranked the number one state with the least amount of COVID-19 restrictions in all of the U.S.

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The state of Oklahoma doesn’t have any mandatory guidelines but instead just leaves it up to counties and cities.

The state just makes recommendations.

“Our state leaders have not been super aggressive in putting in state wide restrictions,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said.

In fact, according to a study by “Wallet Hub” Oklahoma has fewer restriction than any other state.

But that doesn’t mean Oklahoma has had more Covid cases, according to CDC Statistics, the most Restrictive state, California, has often being doing worse when it comes to the 7 day rolling average of new cases.

Taylor points out that many of Oklahoma’s larger urban areas have mask mandates and other restrictions.

“Throughout the entirety of the pandemic if you look at our mortality rate our number of deaths per hundred thousand population we rank toward the bottom in terms of lowest mortality rates which is a good thing,” Taylor said.

Durant boutique owner, Morgan Hudgins said even with fewer restrictions.

“It’s affected us all in different ways but it’s also been a blessing to me and my business here as well,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins had to close her store in the middle of March and wasn’t able to open it back up until May, but when she opened back up, she had record breaking sales.

She said where the restrictions that are in place now are workable but if they get stricter it would become a problem.

“If Oklahoma did go up on restrictions it would definitely hurt a lot of us, um, worse than it already has, definitely,” Hudgins said.

