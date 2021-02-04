Advertisement

US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious...
The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by return fire and died after the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m., Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and his family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, the Marshals Service said.

No other details were immediately available. The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking additional information.

“We are gathering more details and will have further updates later,” the agency tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old Levy Pugh
Missing Celina 2-year-old found safe
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man charged in shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Police identify suspect, victim in Calera shooting
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden, at prayer breakfast, calls out ‘political extremism’
President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
ANWR future is up in the air
Future of ANWR up in the air
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis