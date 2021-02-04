Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Denison Thursday morning.

Police said just before 9 a.m. a pickup was pulling a flatbed trailer in the northbound lanes between Loy Lake and Crawford when the trailer became detached and crossed into the southbound lanes.

A semi struck the trailer and then veered into the northbound lanes and the northbound service road.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. No one else was injured.

The wreck caused the highway to be shut down for over an hour, but it has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.