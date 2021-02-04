Advertisement

Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison

A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Denison Thursday morning.

Police said just before 9 a.m. a pickup was pulling a flatbed trailer in the northbound lanes between Loy Lake and Crawford when the trailer became detached and crossed into the southbound lanes.

A semi struck the trailer and then veered into the northbound lanes and the northbound service road.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. No one else was injured.

The wreck caused the highway to be shut down for over an hour, but it has since reopened.

