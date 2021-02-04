Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police have arrested a teen suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at Waterloo Lake Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. of a female hiking on the trails in the park when an African American male approached her. Police said the suspect pushed the woman down and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to get away and contact police. Multiple officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Police said on Thursday morning detectives following a lead identified the suspect as Lazziert Gray, 17, and took him into custody.

Gray has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will be booked into the Grayson County Jail, police said.

“The Denison Police Department is continuing to actively investigate this case along with others that Gray is suspected of committing,” Lt. Mike Eppler said. “Anyone with information on this case or others is encouraged to contact Detective Watt with the Denison Police Department at (903) 465-2422 ext. 2323.”

NEWS RELEASE - ASSAULT February 4, 2021 On February 3, 2021, at approximately 3:15PM, Denison Police responded to an... Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back and watch News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.