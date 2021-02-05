$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop

CHICAGO (AP) — A musician visiting Chicago has pulled off what anyone who has left behind so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows is nearly impossible: He recovered a $22,000 flute that he forgot on a train.

Donald Rabin was reunited with his flute at a Chicago Police station this week after officers picked it up at a pawn shop where a homeless man had used it as collateral for a $550 loan.

It turns out that while his search of the train after train didn’t work, the 23-year-old Boston-based flutist’s effort to spread the word about the lost flute on social media did.

A pawn shop owner called police, who picked up the flute.

Last Friday, an out-of-town musician inadvertently left his flute valued at $22,000 on a CTA Blue Line train. Unable to find the lost instrument, he went to #ChicagoPolice for help.@Area5Detectives quickly went to work and within days, located the lost flute.#CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/SsxrEMpDPA — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 4, 2021

