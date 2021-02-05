Advertisement

$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A musician visiting Chicago has pulled off what anyone who has left behind so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows is nearly impossible: He recovered a $22,000 flute that he forgot on a train.

Donald Rabin was reunited with his flute at a Chicago Police station this week after officers picked it up at a pawn shop where a homeless man had used it as collateral for a $550 loan.

It turns out that while his search of the train after train didn’t work, the 23-year-old Boston-based flutist’s effort to spread the word about the lost flute on social media did.

A pawn shop owner called police, who picked up the flute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison
Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
Madill woman accused of embezzling thousands from nonprofit
An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
Suspect’s boss: Denison sexual assault suspect confessed to attacking multiple women

Latest News

The entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be in the San Antonio area.
Entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament to be in San Antonio area
Tampa Bay on high alert for public safety, trafficking risk.
Officials, volunteers on high alert for heightened trafficking risk at Super Bowl
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US employers add just 49K jobs, underscoring virus’ damage