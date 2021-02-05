A+ Athlete: Abigail Dick, Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Abigail Dick of Sherman High School. If there was a bar set for student-athletes, Abigail plans to go above and beyond.

She is ranked in the top 10% of her class at Sherman, she is a member of National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society.

On top of that, she is involved with 4-H and F.F.A., where she has competed in several events, and she will graduate with more than 20 hours worth of college credits. She has a drive, that comes from success.

“What really motivates me to keep pushing is success,” said A+ Athlete Abigail Dick. “I don’t want to live my life as half par, or half okay. I want to live it to the best that I can. And I want to be the best.”

“She is incredibly well rounded, and well balanced,” said Sherman Biology teacher Suzanne Green. “That is what allows her to do so well academically, and in her sports.”

Outside of the classroom, Abigail goes from setting the bar, to lifting it. She’s been involved in powerlifting for 3 years. When combining dead lift, squat, and bench press at the power lifting meets, Abigail can lift nearly 800 pounds.

She also runs track, and she’s a cheerleader. But she says athletics has taught her more than just how to lift.

“You’re going to fall down, you’re going to have meets and days where you don’t do as good as other days. But you can’t let that ultimately determine how you do in life overall,” said Dick. “If you let one bad day, or one bad meet determine the rest of your powerlifting career, or your academic career, then you’ll never go anywhere in life.”

“Just a chameleon of all things. Being a part of cheer, being a part of track throughout her career, bringing those experiences into the weight room builds up an athlete we want here,” said Sherman Sports Performance coach Nicolas Summerfield. “One that plays multiple sports, and brings in bits and pieces from each sport, and use that to be the best they can in the sport we have.”

After high school, Abigail plans to attend Texas Tech and participate in the Army R.O.T.C. before going to law school.

