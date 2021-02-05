An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for attacking a woman at Waterloo Lake and Police said he is suspected in other similar cases.

The suspect’s boss, Sam Swope, told us he called 911 after talking to him.

Swope said the suspect, Lazziert Gray, confessed.

Swope had hired Gray to help him fix up a house, that’s when he claims Gray admitted to attacking a woman on the trail at Waterloo Lake Park, and attacking an elderly woman near downtown Denison.

“I called 911, put my phone down and um LJ, why would you beat up an old woman? B*tch had it coming,” Swope said

Swope had known Gray’s dad, Henry, for about six months and took his son in to help with construction on his house.

Swope said he knew Gray had some trouble but knowing his dad it wouldn’t have been an issue.

“Definitely kind of a wayward kid but his dad is such a good guy that you want to give him a chance, " Swope said.

Swope said that the cops originally came to ask Gray some questions about the incident at Waterloo Lake and once they left Swope asked Gray what that was all about, and that’s when

Gray opened up to Swope about the incident at Waterloo Lake and even admitted he had attacked a woman in a home on Day Street Wednesday afternoon.

That’s when Swope called 911.

“I leaned over to the phone like I could really use a code three response and it was starting to feel incredibly uncomfortable,” Swope said.

Swope said that he was nervous how the next moments would turn out so he asked his kids to leave the house while Gray and his dad left down the ladder on the outside of the house.

Moments later cops came back.

“The entire two block section of road here was stopped up with police cars, marked, unmarked, instate tags, out of state tags, police everywhere,” Swope said.

Gray has been booked in the Grayson County Jail and charged with two accounts of sexual assault.

The Denison Police department are continuing to actively be investigating this case and if anybody has any information to contact Detective Watt with the Denison Police Department.

