Ardmore Parks and Recreation receives statewide awards

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Parks and Recreation department won four statewide awards in January.

The Oklahoma Recreational Parks Society gave the department an Award of Excellence for the newly constructed Clubhouse, two awards for marketing-one for the whole department and another just for the Clubhouse specifically- and finally a youth sports scholarship for the annual Ardmore Fishing Derby.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin says there are lots of good programs across the state, but she always expects Ardmore to win for one reason.

“My staff is special,” Ervin said. “They’re amazing in what they d,o and we all have a firm belief that we’re here to serve the community, the citizens, and the guests. And we all do an excellent job.”

Usually the awards are given at a conference, but this year because of COVID-19 the conference will be postponed until later.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.