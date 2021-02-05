Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam, callers pretending to be law enforcement

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) -

There’s a new phone scam going around Bryan County.

People are calling pretending to be law enforcement and telling people there’s a warrant out for their arrest. They’re telling people if they don’t pay a fine they’re going to jail.

“I felt my heart go in my stomach,” said Alicia Reese, who was told over the phone around noon Friday that she had a warrant out for her arrest. “They said they were from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and that I have an outstanding warrant of $379 or something like that.

Reese said the callers told her that they were going to come arrest her if she didn’t comply with the warrant pay the fine with her credit card.

Bryan County Undersheriff Joey Tucker said they’ve had 12 reports about similar scams in the past two weeks. He said some of these calls are coming from the Bryan County Sheriff’s office number and are asking people to pick up gift cards for stores like WalMart, or provide them numbers to prepaid credit cards to cover their supposed bond.

“They’re going to have all the ammunition they need to get you hooked and keep you on that phone line,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the callers are also asking for greed dot cards, but warns there could be more than just the couple of cases reported because “people are not going ahead and completing it.”

“This is still under investigation, we can’t tell if this is one person, or a group of people or who they could be,” Tucker said.

Tucker said if anyone receives a similar call hang up and contact the sheriff’s office dispatch, or Durant police.

“The biggest concern is that everybody needs to be aware,” Tucker said. “These phone calls, they’re false. There’s easy ways to tell if you’re talking with a police officer or not, that’s hang up with them and call our actual office, call our dispatch, call Durant PD because if you’re really in trouble like that they’re going to call you back.”

Tucker said if the police department was looking for donations they would never solicit anyone for money over the phone or through a third party. But he says this scam seems much more “widespread” than scams past.

“They’re actually digging up a lot of information on people,” Tucker said. “They may know their spouse, they will have all the ammunition they need to keep you on that phone line and get you to get you on that phone line and get information to ya.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.