Burglars hit Ardmore technology repair shop

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore technology repair store was broken into last week, the latest in what police describe as an increase in burglaries.

Ardmore PD investigator Juan Galicia said the owner of EDX Computers, Inc. on Broadway called the morning of January 26th because a burglar broke into the building, most likely overnight.

“Busted out a window in order to gain entrance through part of a building, and then were able to gain entrance to the main part of the structure through a door,” Galicia said.

Galicia said several electronics were stolen, but police haven’t figured out exactly how much yet.

That’s partly because EDX repairs computers.

“We’re gonna have multiple victims in this,” Galicia said.

The damage to the store was easier to calculate, around $4,500.

Galicia said this isn’t the only store that was broken into recently.

“I’ve just noticed an increase in the numbers of burglary cases that we get,” Galicia said.

He said he recommends two ways to discourage a criminal from stopping by a business.

“Lighting and video surveillance for sure is two of the biggest things that you can do that are pretty reasonable as far as price,” Galicia said.

Galicia said usually thieves will enter a business through a side of the building that isn’t well lit.

He said the police department does have evidence to process.

“We’re hoping that after we submit some evidence that maybe we’ll get something back in the future,” Galicia said.

