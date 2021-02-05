Advertisement

Kroger will give workers $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Kroger will provide a monetary incentive to its workers to encourage them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain announced the one-time $100 payment Friday, saying it will go to all associates who receive “the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Appropriate proof of vaccination is required.

Associates who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an educational health and safety course to receive the payment, the company says.

Kroger has nearly 500,000 associates company-wide. The country’s largest supermarket by revenue, it operates under 26 brands in 35 states.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins said.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

Separately, the company says it will distribute $50 million to associates across its footprint, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.

The rewards will be loaded to loyalty cards Feb. 11.

The company says it spent $1.5 billion rewarding frontline associates and safeguarding the health of its associates and customers in 2020.

