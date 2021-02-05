Advertisement

Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief, including stimulus checks

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning that would block the threat of filibuster from Republicans on the measure.

The resolution passed on party lines, 51 to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

That happened after hours of debate and voting on amendments that took the session into the overnight hours.

Most of those amendments were defeated, but one aimed at preventing wealthy Americans from receiving $1,400 checks was adopted.

Adoption during this process does not mean it will make it into the final bill.

The budget resolution sets the stage for budget reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to pass the final bill along party lines.

Since the senate revised the budget resolution bill, it now goes back to the house to get a new vote that includes the changes.

If it passes there, the Senate would likely wait until after former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial to vote on a final bill.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison
Carter County Courthouse (KXII)
Madill woman accused of embezzling thousands from nonprofit
Oklahoma top ranked state with fewest Covid restrictions
Study: Oklahoma least COVID-19 restrictive in U.S.

Latest News

With Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie, the Senate approved a budget resolution that...
Senate passes procedural step for COVID-19 relief with Vice President Harris breaking the tie
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
The House voted 230-199 to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from key committee assignments.
House votes to remove Rep. Greene from key committee assignments
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden officials considering action on student debt relief