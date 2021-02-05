SOSU baseball prepares for season opener

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Southeastern baseball team will open up the 2021 season on Saturday, which will mark the first time the Savage Storm have been on the diamond since mid March of last year.

SOSU will begin the season in a big way, as they welcome rival East Central University for a three-day series. Head coach Zach Crabtree is looking forward to being back on the field.

“It’s been 10 months now and just to get the chance to get outside and play baseball again and play somebody else,” said Crabtree. “We get to play the rival East Central Tigers. They are excited about it and just ready to get to tomorrow.”

