SOSU football signs 28 member recruiting class

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Southeastern head football coach Tyler Fenwick announced the signing of 28 student-athletes for the 2021 recruiting class.

The Storm are bringing in 23 freshmen who will join the team in the fall alongside five transfer who have already arrived on campus. The class features 17 offensive additions, led by seven offensive linemen, with 11 newcomers on defense.

