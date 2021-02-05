Advertisement

Super Bowl, then Super Cold

A windy weekend and frigid air later next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak upper disturbance brings a few light showers Saturday morning, but limited moisture suggests anything will be very light and it will end as a cold front passes before noon.

The big Saturday story will be another batch of stiff winds, they will begin from the south Saturday morning and shift to the north before noon. This front has slightly cooler air behind it, but the combination of 35-mph winds and a fair amount of cloud cover will make it feel quite chilly. Highs will run around 50 degrees.

Super Bowl Sunday (see it right here on CBS 12!) will be a bit warmer with highs between 55 and 60 degrees and fairly gusty southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

The hi-res temperatures forecast shows two waves of frigid air moving in next week, temperatures may remain below freezing for several days in a row late next week and into next weekend, we haven’t seen cold like this in a number of years. There will be a chance of light wintry precipitation. Thursday as sleet or snow.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  30% morning light rain, partly cloudy and windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Cloudy and very cold

Wednesday: 20% Sleet or snow

Thursday: 40% Sleet or snow

Friday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

