Texoma mother warns other parents about scam call she received

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A scam call frightened a Texoma mother in Love County when it claimed her daughter was in danger.

“When I answered the phone, it was a girl screaming and I could barely tell her voice,” said Kendra Smith, a mother of three.

Smith was at her job Wednesday afternoon in Marietta when she got a phone call from Sinaloa, Mexico asking for help.

“And she said, ‘Mom, mom help me. I’ve been kidnapped,” said Smith.

Smith said a man later picked up the phone and asked for money and to meet in person.

“He said I need you to promise me you’re not going to involve the police. We have your daughter, she saw something she wasn’t supposed to see,” said Smith.

During the call, Smith was able to get a hold of her daughter who lives in Texas and was fine. It was at the instant when she told the caller she knew he was lying, he immediately hung up.

“The scariest thing I’ve ever experienced until I found out my daughter was okay,” said Smith.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said his office was Smith’s next call.

He advises people to think twice before answering a random phone call from out of the county.

“I wouldn’t give them any information, hang the phone up and then call the local authorities and advise them of the phone call you received,” said Sheriff Grisham,

Smith said she wants her neighbors to know about what happened to her and give a warning to other parents.

“A, check on your children and find out where they’re at and B, don’t fall for it. Don’t go meet someone in a public place,” said Smith.

