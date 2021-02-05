Advertisement

Texoma mother warns other parents about scam call she received

A scam call frightened a Texoma mother in Love County when it claimed her daughter was in danger.
A scam call frightened a Texoma mother in Love County when it claimed her daughter was in danger.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A scam call frightened a Texoma mother in Love County when it claimed her daughter was in danger.

“When I answered the phone, it was a girl screaming and I could barely tell her voice,” said Kendra Smith, a mother of three.

Smith was at her job Wednesday afternoon in Marietta when she got a phone call from Sinaloa, Mexico asking for help.

“And she said, ‘Mom, mom help me. I’ve been kidnapped,” said Smith.

Smith said a man later picked up the phone and asked for money and to meet in person.

“He said I need you to promise me you’re not going to involve the police. We have your daughter, she saw something she wasn’t supposed to see,” said Smith.

During the call, Smith was able to get a hold of her daughter who lives in Texas and was fine. It was at the instant when she told the caller she knew he was lying, he immediately hung up.

“The scariest thing I’ve ever experienced until I found out my daughter was okay,” said Smith.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said his office was Smith’s next call.

He advises people to think twice before answering a random phone call from out of the county.

“I wouldn’t give them any information, hang the phone up and then call the local authorities and advise them of the phone call you received,” said Sheriff Grisham,

Smith said she wants her neighbors to know about what happened to her and give a warning to other parents.

“A, check on your children and find out where they’re at and B, don’t fall for it. Don’t go meet someone in a public place,” said Smith.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old Levy Pugh
Missing Celina 2-year-old found safe
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is preparing for what's being called a contingency of...
Sheriff’s office warns of ‘outlaw motorcycle groups’ ahead of Bells party
Booking photo of Lazziert Gray
Suspect in sexual assault at Denison park arrested
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man charged in shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother
A semi hit a detached trailer on US-75 in Denison Thursday morning.
Semi hits detached trailer on US-75 in Denison

Latest News

An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
An arrest has been made in the Waterloo Lake sexual assault case
Sheriff says no outlaw motorcycle groups coming to Grayson County this weekend.
Sheriff says no outlaw motorcycle groups coming to Grayson County this weekend
Sheriff says no outlaw motorcycle groups coming to Grayson County this weekend.
Sheriff says no outlaw motorcycle groups coming to Grayson County this weekend
An Ardmore technology repair store was broken into last week, the latest in what police...
Burglars hit Ardmore technology repair shop